Uganda: Kumi Host Nkumba in Varsity League

Nkumba University can consolidate their top position of Group D with victory over Kumi University when they travel to Kumi for the Nile Special University Football League (UFL) tomorrow.

Coach Patrick Sebuliba's men have been sensational this term, picking up four points from their opening two top flight fixtures and he is happy with his team's progression. Sebuliba says his side will be aiming for nothing but a positive result away to ease pressure on them in the second round.

"I believe we have a strong squad which can get a good result away from home. Our goal is to get a good result in Kumi. Our preparations have gone pretty well and the mood is great among the players," Sebuliba said.

Last week was phenomenal for Sebuliba's team, which hammered St Lawrence University 4-0 and followed up with a goalless draw at Makerere University Business School (Mubs).

"We shall build on that result we picked against Mubs and improve on our scoring on the road. I think we just need to carry on playing as we have been; the boys know their job and we want to continue our run," Sebuliba added.

However, Kumi University will have to put in a countless performance against powerhouse Nkumba University side to pick up their first win of the season. Kumi University picked up a vital point in Kampala against St Lawrence, and this is the motivation they have when they take on Nkumba.

"We basically played a good game, but we failed to convert most of our chances and that haunted us after the 90 minutes against St Lawrence University but there is great improvement within the team," Kumi's coach Simon Opio said.

"We have heard they are a very good and strong team and we have put in extra effort in training this entire week to handle them.

"A point against Nkumba would do us better," Opio added.