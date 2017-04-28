27 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Libya: UN Secretary General Envoy to Libya Visits Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Una

Khartoum — The United Nations Secretary General Envoy to Libya, Martin Kobler will pay important visit to Sudan, next, Sunday, during which he will meet Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour and a number of government senior officials.

The Foreign Ministry Official Spokesman, Ambassador, Gariballa Al-Khider told reporters that the meetings will discuss the efforts being exerted by the UN official, the African Union, the Arab League and the Mechanism of the Foreign Ministers of the Countries neighboring Libya to solve Libyan Question.

On the other hand Prof. Ghandour will participate in the meeting of the Mechanism scheduled to be held, in Algeria, on May, 8, 2017.

Libya

Equatorial Guinea's Nguema Blames Africa's Woes On Disunity, Hails Gaddafi

The Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, said on Wednesday night that the African continent has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.