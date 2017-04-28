Libya: UN Secretary General Envoy to Libya Visits Sudan

Khartoum — The United Nations Secretary General Envoy to Libya, Martin Kobler will pay important visit to Sudan, next, Sunday, during which he will meet Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour and a number of government senior officials.

The Foreign Ministry Official Spokesman, Ambassador, Gariballa Al-Khider told reporters that the meetings will discuss the efforts being exerted by the UN official, the African Union, the Arab League and the Mechanism of the Foreign Ministers of the Countries neighboring Libya to solve Libyan Question.

On the other hand Prof. Ghandour will participate in the meeting of the Mechanism scheduled to be held, in Algeria, on May, 8, 2017.