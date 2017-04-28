Sudan: Khartoum and N'djamena Affirm Renewal of Joint Cooperation Program

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, General, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Hussein and the Omda of N'Djamena have affirmed the deeply rooted -relations between Sudan and Chad and the desire of the leaderships of the two countries to promote these relations to full cooperation.

General, Hussein has announced the readiness of the state to renew the Twinship Program between the two sides and reaching an agreement on work program for the coming phase.

He affirmed the state institutions readiness to receive the Chadian official and the accompanied delegation in the context of exchange of experiences in the fields of insurance, cleaning and local government in accordance with the Chadian desire.

The Chadian official said the visit of the delegation comes in the context of thanking Khartoum State for the projects it implemented in N'djamena.