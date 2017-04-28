27 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum and N'djamena Affirm Renewal of Joint Cooperation Program

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, General, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Hussein and the Omda of N'Djamena have affirmed the deeply rooted -relations between Sudan and Chad and the desire of the leaderships of the two countries to promote these relations to full cooperation.

General, Hussein has announced the readiness of the state to renew the Twinship Program between the two sides and reaching an agreement on work program for the coming phase.

He affirmed the state institutions readiness to receive the Chadian official and the accompanied delegation in the context of exchange of experiences in the fields of insurance, cleaning and local government in accordance with the Chadian desire.

The Chadian official said the visit of the delegation comes in the context of thanking Khartoum State for the projects it implemented in N'djamena.

Sudan

Sudan to Announce National Accord Government Next Week

The Assistant of the President of Sudan, and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.