Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Sudan is Moving for New Stage of Openness

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Congress, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, affirmed that Sudan is moving for a new stage of openness.

Addressing Thursday at Martyr Al-Zubair Conference Hall the opening sitting of the fourth session of the Shura Council of the National Congress, President Al-Bashir pointed out that the coming stage will witness openness in Sudan foreign relations and with the western countries after it has been to surpass several impediments.

He said that Sudan relations with the Arab, African, Asian and Latin American countries are in their best.

President Al-Bashir said that the national dialogue which transferred the country to the current stage was an initiative of the National Congress which has surprised all and led to a Sudanese national accord.

He said that only few armed movements, some leftists and Imam Saddiq Al-Mahdi are late to join the unanimity.

President Al-Bashir has appreciated the remarkable progress achieved in the performance of the Shura Council which has resulted in several events and accomplishments in the past session.