Sudan: President Al-Bashir Announces Completion of Arrangements to Form Committees for Declaring Government

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Congress, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has announced completion of the arrangements to form the national and states' committees that will declare formation of the national accord government.

Addressing the opening sitting of the fourth session of the Shura Council of the National Congress Thursday at Martyr Al-Zubair Mohamed Salih, President Al-Bashir has affirmed prevalence of ample opportunity for the Sudanese people to engage in an open dialogue about the National Document toward achieving a permanent constitution that will be ratifies by the Legislative Authority and exposed to the people through a people's referendum.

He called on the political forces to get ready for the elections in the year 2020.

It is to be recalled that the Shura Council of the National Congress has approved in its inaugural sitting the minutes of the third Shura Committee.