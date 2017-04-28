Sudan: Assistant of President of Republic Briefed On Projects Implemented in East Sudan

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohammed Ahmed chaired, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, the meeting of the national, Islamic and Arab organizations operating in Sudan.

Musa, during the meeting, briefed on the projects implemented by some of the organizations in East Sudan, top o which, the model villages in Kassala, the Red Sea and water projects as well as the organizations plans for 2017.

The representative of the National, Islamic and Arab organizations, Abdul Maula Musa said in press statements that the meeting touched on the humanitarian issues and the needs of Eastern Sudan states.