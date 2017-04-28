27 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President of Republic Briefed On Projects Implemented in East Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohammed Ahmed chaired, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, the meeting of the national, Islamic and Arab organizations operating in Sudan.

Musa, during the meeting, briefed on the projects implemented by some of the organizations in East Sudan, top o which, the model villages in Kassala, the Red Sea and water projects as well as the organizations plans for 2017.

The representative of the National, Islamic and Arab organizations, Abdul Maula Musa said in press statements that the meeting touched on the humanitarian issues and the needs of Eastern Sudan states.

Sudan

Sudan to Announce National Accord Government Next Week

The Assistant of the President of Sudan, and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.