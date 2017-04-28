Uganda: Govt Prioritises Roads But Doubts Linger On Efficiency

As government plans to deliver Ugandans to middle-income status by 2020, infrastructure has been prioritized in the 2017/18 national budget as a major driver.

However, logistics experts have expressed fear that some of the investments might not bring the much-anticipated returns on investments. Uganda has discovered an estimated 6.5 billion barrels of crude oil reserves within the Albertine rift basin. According to the oil companies that obtained licenses to extract the resource, most imported raw materials will move via the roads.

"We are going to depend heavily on the roads," said Moses Kirumira, from Total E&P Uganda, who was giving an overview of the amount of work needed to get Uganda's oil industry to the production stage by 2020 at the earliest. He was speaking at the joint oil and gas convention and regional logistics expo held at the Kampala Serena hotel. The conference brought together at least 200 delegates in the logistics sector.

"We envisage approximately 350 trucks with specific truckloads per day. For Buliisa [an oil-rich region] at peak, we expect to have at least 5,000 people working in the field, 1,000 for the Kingfisher and 4,000 for the pipeline," Kirumira added.

Members of Parliament recently expressed their concerns over whether the Uganda National Roads Authority had the capacity to absorb funds allocated to it in the 2017/18 financial year. Most of the additional funds, according to government, will be directed towards building special oil roads.

For instance, a lot of internationally sourced materials and equipment for Uganda's oil and gas industry will go through the ports of Mombasa, Tanga and Dar es Salaam, which might increase traffic on the routes. But Kirumira said that some two check centers will be set up, with one at Hoima and the other at Masindi, to control traffic flow.

According to Mark Peason, a consultant at TradeMark East Africa, 95 per cent of Uganda-bound imports, which come through the port of Mombasa, are transported by road. He said the dependence on this single route has placed Uganda at a disadvantage.

"Ugandan transporters are at a disadvantage because of high costs of fuel, higher taxes on imported vehicles, cross-border, road fees... ," Peason said.

For example, the distance between Kampala and Mombasa is about 1,200km. When a Ugandan transporter reaches Malaba at the border, this means the driver now covers a distance of 200km to Kampala, where he is exempted from paying road fees. He, however, pays road charges for the 1,000km he covers between the Uganda border and Mombasa.

"Cross-border fees are not uniform. It is expensive for importers because there is no back loads [chances of returning with cargo after a specific delivery],"Peason explained. Cross-border fees vary from one country to another, which he said needs to be harmonized.

Richard Kamajugo, the senior director at TradeMark East Africa, said the logistics sector is cross-cutting and, as a result, there is no central point where all information about the sector can be found.

"The platform needs to build a strong information base so that progress can be monitored and reported," Kamajugo said.

NARROW ROADS

Peason said some of the roads need widening to meet international standards as Uganda prepares for the first oil drop.

"A standard width of a truck is 2.6 metres and the lanes in Uganda are three metres. So, it is very narrow when travelling at relatively high speeds. In most countries, they moved from three metres to seven metres. So, that is something that could improve the safety of the roads."

China has promised to extend large lines of credit to Uganda to boost its road infrastructure.