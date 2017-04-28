Uganda: Justice for All Remains a Big Challenge in Uganda

opinion

In the closed chambers of Justice Elizabeth Kabanda at the High court in Kampala, Wednesday morning, defense lawyers Isaac Ssemakadde and Nicholas Opiyo made intense submissions for Dr Stella Nyanzi.

Nyanzi was appearing, seeking the High court to quash proceedings against her at Buganda Road Magistrate's court that would submit her to a mental test and also grant her bail whose application had not been entertained by the lower court.

As one of the sureties, I was among a small group called out of the main courtroom to the judge's chambers, an act that enraged many in the packed courtroom. Listening to Opiyo and Ssemakadde, joined by Eron Kiiza, speak with inimitable precision and persuasion, I couldn't help but shed a tear of joy.

Even for a fulltime researcher that I am, I was quite impressed that defense lawyers had meticulously prepared and made cogent arguments. If the judge didn't grant their prayers, it was not because they had done a poor job in arguing Nyanzi's right to bail and a fair trial untainted by a nefarious attempt to frame her as mad.

Lawyers Opiyo and Ssemakadde have both stood up in heroic defense of civil liberties and personal freedoms in a society of gross injustice. They have done so often offering legal aid in an environment where such fine and smart lawyers would be buried in big-money litigation. Their mostly unpaid work as public interest human rights lawyers is in a country run by a jittery regime that easily turns to repression and rule by law.

The crux of the Wednesday arguments on behalf of Nyanzi was that her rights were being violated with continued detention because the magistrate had not allowed hearing her bail application. There was an air of unease in the judge's chambers as she both patiently, but also often impatiently, listened to the submissions.

I was left reflecting on the state of justice in this country, both the narrow legal justice and the broader quest for social justice which is not reducible to technical, judicial processes. For starters, Nyanzi is on paper being criminally prosecuted, but in practice she is undergoing political persecution.

Her alleged crimes come down to the fact that she supposedly insulted our rulers, something that was previously prosecuted under the law of sedition, which was struck down some years back by the Supreme court of Uganda. But it appears that the same offence has found a way back into judicial proceedings with the convenient application of another law on computer (mis)use.

It is an attempt to recast the colonial-era law of sedition that criminalized fair criticism and insulated rulers against due scrutiny and legitimate denunciation by citizens.

If rulers want to be loved, and not denounced for what they are, they surely should govern properly and conduct public affairs judiciously. Alternatively, if one can't stand criticism or insult, if perceived that way, then they have no business holding public office and presiding over state affairs.

The last time I went to the High court in Kampala was during the infamous and dastardly military siege on November 16, 2005. The invasion of the court by a commando unit of the Ugandan military left a chilling effect on the public and court officials.

Back then, I was a young university student and felt outraged by the illegal display of force and the attempt to interfere with the due process of the courts of law.

Eleven years later, I have grown old but perhaps not necessarily wise. Walking through the court's hallways and listening to impassioned pleas for justice to prevail, I thought about the pushback against judicial independence and illegal use of the law by a regime that has suffered gross loss of legitimacy in a society that is desperate for fairness and justice.

If a fairly privileged and renowned person like Stella Nyanzi can be unfairly detained, we have to spare a thought for the masses of Ugandans out there facing grave social abuse and state-facilitated injustice.

The hordes of citizens who can't afford a lawyer, who can't secure a court appearance, and who can't get an iota of media coverage, yet they are unjustly languishing in police cells and state prisons.

We know of the few highly publicized cases of using the state to harass and repress critics, but we most likely know precious little about individuals framed by the powerful and those connected to the state apparatus, people robbed of their properties with no timely and helpful legal redress, cases of injustice due to mistaken identity and careless errors in the justice and order sector.

Intrepid lawyers like Ssemakadde and Opiyo, determined to serve a public cause for social justice, are operating in a sea of injustice.

Their modest contributions deserve due gratitude. But it is time that we took seriously the need for a serious conversation, as Ugandans, about how to tackle collective problems that can potentially afflict just about everyone, however much privileged. Justice for all is easily one of the most pressing problems we face. It is not the type of problem that a handful of activist lawyers can manage on their own.

The author teaches political education at Northwestern University/Evanston, Chicago-USA.