Uganda: Kayihura Deploys, Transfers 150 Police Officers Since Kaweesi Murder

Gen Kale Kayihura, the inspector general of police (IGP), has deployed and transferred more than 150 police officers within the last one month, The Observer has established.

The action followed a directive from President Museveni to Gen Kayihura to clean up the police following the grisly March 17 murder of Assistant IGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, who was also the police spokesperson.

Since then, Kayihura has rung a multitude of changes that have affected a number of senior police officers, and has dismantled his inner circle, sending some of them on courses.

Among the changes that the police chief made early this month was to sack all his assistants, including Jonathan Baroza, his long-serving aide.

Baroza is scheduled to go for training abroad.

Yesterday, police spokesperson Asan Kasingye downplayed the transfers, saying they were a "normal" exercise aimed at improving the effectiveness of the force. He said the force also disciplines its errant officers through charging them in the police disciplinary court and dismissals.

"We have so far charged more than 100 police officers in both the police disciplinary court and public court," he said.

However, some critics of the police such as Francis Mwijukye, the MP for Buhweju, say Kayihura is simply window dressing the problem through the transfers.

Mwijukye told The Observer that transferring police officers to different stations will not clean up a Force that criminals openly identify with and which is shamelessly partisan.

"Police has become partisan and any officer who fails to participate in [NRM] politics ends up getting transferred," he said.

Other critics from within the police, who declined to speak on record, argued that transfers are merely a way of recycling criminal elements within the force, not getting rid of them, as Museveni had instructed Kayihura.

Kasingye said police is tackling the recent surge in criminal attacks by stepping up night patrols, arresting suspected criminals, as well as involving residents through community policing and neighborhood watch initiatives. The table above shows some of the officers deployed or transferred.