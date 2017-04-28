Uganda: Orient Bank Gets First Business Academy Graduates

Dr Louis Kasekende, the deputy governor of Bank of Uganda, has urged small and micro enterprises to embrace formal and modern management practices if they are to grow into larger and more profitable organisations.

He made the call during the graduation ceremony for the pioneer class of the Orient Bank Business Academy programme, which has been running from August 2016 in partnership with Makerere University Business School.

The formalization of businesses through keeping proper books of accounts is something small businesses struggle to adopt. The fear that Uganda Revenue Authority usually slaps high tax bills on formal businesses is one of the reasons why many prefer to stay informal.

It is some of these fears that Orient bank, through its business academy, sought to deal with.

"Research has shown that few Ugandan business start-ups are surviving past their fifth year, partly due to poor business management and entrepreneurship skills. Orient has wide and extensive experience in SME banking and what we are going to do is share our knowledge and expertise with young businesses so that they can mature and thrive," Orient bank MD, Julius Kakeeto, said while launching the programme last year.

Kasekende, who was the chief guest at the function last year, also reiterated the need for formal small and medium enterprises.

"As Uganda moves towards becoming a middle-income country, it is important that we recognize the role of SMEs and provide them with the necessary support to survive and thrive. SMEs are critical for job creation and economic growth. They drive wealth creation and productivity through innovation," he said.

Last week, the first graduates out of the business academy emerged. Stephen Mutungi, the propietor of 2ambale, an e-commerce business, emerged the best and was awarded Shs 20m.