Uganda: Lawyers' Body Justified to Guide Judicial Recruitment

editorial

With 23 top judicial jobs falling vacant in the coming months, the process to replace them has taken on greater importance with the general quality of the bench for the next couple of years at stake.

Positions set to fall vacant include that of the deputy chief justice, two judges of the Supreme court, four judges of the Court of Appeal and 16 judges of the High court.

While the steps to be taken before one is appointed a judge are clearly laid out in the Constitution, this has not stopped reports about politics getting in the way of ability and integrity or judicial officers getting positions they didn't apply for.

In response to persistent complaints about corruption in the judiciary, Chief Justice Bert Katureebe has been vocal in his condemnation of the vice, while at the same time lamenting that he has no powers to discipline errant judicial officers.

However, there would be fewer, if any, errant judges in the first place if the recruitment process was more transparent, meticulous and rigorous. It is, therefore, encouraging that Uganda Law Society has expressed interest in the ongoing recruitment process and seeks to play a constructive role.

According to their letter released this week, ULS, which was asked by the Judicial Service Commission to help identify and recommend suitable candidates, wants selected individuals to pass not only the intellectual competence test but also "a consistent history of honesty and moral character in professional and personal life."

The ULS further insists that candidates it is to recommend sign the International Bar Association (IBA) anti-corruption compact to demonstrate an uncompromising stand against corruption.

With lawyers, who form the pool from which magistrates and judges are chosen, generally not enjoying high perception indicators in the public sphere, the best stage at which to stop unscrupulous judges is at the entry point.

It is, therefore, incumbent on stakeholders such as Uganda Law Society to support the Judicial Service Commission in ensuring that the right people are hired in the right places.

These vacancies provide a good opportunity to raise the bar (pun intended) for our judicial officers, and we must not let it go to waste.