Malawi: Miss Malawi to Be Crowned Tonight - 14 Beauty Queens to Contest

The Miss Malawi grand finale is slated this Friday, April 28 at Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) Banquet Hall in Lilongwe where contestants are expected to strut it out in different categories, including intellectual excellence.

Organisers of the pageant, Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) expect the tight contest, saying all contestants are confident to parade and vie for the crown.

Miss Malawi organising committee chairperson Albert Banda said finale will be spiced up exciting activities such as music performances by Sangie, Lulu, The GreatAngels Choir and Mizu Band.

He said organisers seeks to manage the country's rising population through the power of beauty and brains.

First Lady Dr Gertrude Mutharika on Wednesday urged the contestant to be agents of change.

She was speaking on Wednesday when she hosted the finalists to a dinner at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe through her Beautify Malawi (Beam) Trust.

"Let us work, advocate and be the agents of change as we work together in the management of waste and issues concerning our environment. As beautiful young women I also urge you to go out there and be good role models to the young girls," she said.

" Go out there and be advocates of girls education. Denounce and condemn all obstacles standing on the way of girls' education," said Madam Mutharika.

The First Lady underscored the importance of empowering young people whom she described as key players in building and influencing the right mindset among their peers and communities in as far as good sanitation practices and population issues are concerned.

The Miss Malawi 2017 beauty pageant will go away with a 5 million worthy Nissan Tilda and other undisclosed prizes for the run ups.

The 2016/17 Miss Malawi has been made possible with support from partners such as Family Planning Association of Malawi (Fpam), Glam and Glory, Umodzi Park, Itel Mobile Company, GA Glalee, Makawa Gym, Riverside, Afcon Travel Company, Falcon Insurance Agency, Planet Car Hire and Insight Media

Know the finalists (source NPL):

Yvonnie Kamanga:

She is an ambitious, determined and an out-going young lady.

She feels becoming Miss Malawi would provide her with a fertile and wider platform to be a change maker at both local and international level.

"I feel I have that right character to help me conduct the Miss Malawi duties effortlessly and responsibly," she says.

The 23-year-old holds a bachelor's degree in animal science from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) and is currently finalising her master of science at the same college.

Nthanda Lizzie Manduwi

Aged 21, Nthanda Lizzie Manduwi holds a degree in Social Sciences (double majoring in economics and demography) from the University of Malawi, Chancellor College. She also holds certificates in Population Project Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (obtained from the University of Malawi) and Business Management.

On the entrepreneurship front, Nthanda is the owner of ChicRedefined Hair Studio, ChicRedefined Online Clothing and Shoe Stores, among others.

She says if she becomes Miss Malawi, she will work towards addressing its theme Managing Overpopulation.

"I will use my knowledge and experience to inspire actions to curb over-population," she says.

Peggy Mwanguku

Peggy Mwanguku, aged 22, is a professional primary school teacher-cum-model who believes in the power of education and community mobilisation to bring awareness about issues that affect Malawi such as overpopulation.

"As a teacher, I widely interact with young people and communities through different projects. I counsel and motivate pupils to take responsibility of their lives," she says.

Peggy says the theme for Miss Malawi, which is Managing Overpopulation, falls within the line of her duty.

If she becomes Miss Malawi, she says she will work with traditional chiefs to bring awareness to their communities on the consequences of having many children to the development of the nation."

Cecilia Khofi

The 23-year-old holds a bachelor of science in nutrition obtained from Chancellor College. She is currently working with the Ministry of Health. At the same time, she is a human rights activist working with different organisations to fight gender-based violence and human trafficking.

Cecilia brags about her unique middle name called Njenjengwa, which means clever and intelligent.

"I was named after my late great grandmother. Until to date, my family believes I am the only Njenjengwa in Malawi, which is very interesting," she says.

Given that she becomes Miss Malawi she will use her voice to spur development and betterment of Malawians, especially through girl-child education.

"I believe education is the best weapon in bringing about positive change to our society and that it is the strongest mitigation measure for overpopulation," says Cecilia.

Sibongile Kadzakumanja

Sibongile Kadzakumanja is a poet. She is also a model, something that enticed her to this year's Miss Malawi beauty pageant.

She believes being a beauty queen is all about self-confidence, determination, image and uniqueness.

Being Miss Malawi for her means being a voice of the youths.

She feels being a beauty queen goes beyond the physical beauty. It, rather, also denotes being heartfelt and morally sound because you assume the role of ambassador of such virtues.

With population being the theme of this edition of the Miss Malawi beauty contest, Sibongile has a youth agenda in her heart centered on challenging the youth to be at the centre of population growth fight.

She challenges that she is determined to help and influence girls to stay in school by supporting the less fortunate ones with every resource at her disposal.

The 19-year-old holds a Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE), a certificate in marketing and works as marketing officer at Area 55 Consulting

Gloria Msindira

Gloria Msindira, 22, holds a diploma in business management and currently works at C-Track Malawi.

She says Miss Malawi is a good platform where she can get a chance to influence people, especially women, in many areas of their lives.

"Through the use of mitigation measures, such as spreading awareness and education about overpopulation, advocating birth control measures and regulations, providing universal access to birth control devices and family planning, Malawi can win the battle against overpopulation," she says.

Chisomo Machelo

Twenty-three years old Chisomo Machelo is an accountant, a graduate from University of Malawi. She was Miss Blantyre 2015/16.

She says the Miss Malawi title inspires her.

"It is not only associated with beauty. It incorporates intelligence, confidence and influence," she says.

Chisomo also says her vision is to mobilise the youth through a project she is developing.

She regards overpopulation as a very complex topic that must be taken seriously.

Gladys Kumbatira

She is a 24 years old student studying accounting at Pact

Atupele Singano

Atupele, 23, is a final year student at Mzuzu University pursuing Bachelor of Science Fisheries. Atupele is of the view that every good citizen should take part in helping the country solve major problems.

Vanessa Chiutsi

Vanessa Chiutsi, 21, is studying networking at Techno Brain. She describes herself as open to new experiences and always optimistic.

"I decided to participate in the Miss Malawi Beauty Pageant because as Miss Malawi, I will be a great role model to young girls and make a difference in their lives by teaching them that they too can achieve their dreams and help in curbing population growth," she says.

She says she would also encourage both boys and girls to stay in school because education comes with informed decisions.

