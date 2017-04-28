Uganda: Mubende Residents Sue Buganda Prince Over Land Evictions

Residents of eight villages in the central district of Mubende have sued a Buganda prince and a Chinese company for alleged torture, as well as evicting them from their land, and paying them peanuts as compensation.

Henry Kalemeera Kimera, who claims to be a grandson of former Buganda King Daudi Chwa, and Formasa Limited, a Chinese company, were sued along with the registrar of titles of Mityana district, the Attorney General and Quality Parts (U) Ltd, a limited liability company.

The complainants, who hail from the two sub-counties of Madudu and Butoloogo, reside in the villages of Butolo, Kaswa Nakasozi, Mukiguluka, Kicucuulo Namayindi, Kisiigwa and Bikonyi.

Kimera, who claims to be the owner of the contested 2,000 acres of land, allegedly sold it to Formasa. However, residents say the company went beyond its legitimate boundaries and encroached on their land.

In civil suit number 31, which was filed on April 12, 2017 at the High court in Mubende, the residents say they, "lived happily on the suit land until 2010 when four people previously unknown to them, including a one Henry Kalemeera, Paulo Kazuga, one Richard and another, visited some of the villages and laid claim to ownership of the land comprised herein."

However, the residents contend that they have lived on the disputed land from ages, some of them for time immemorial, and have registered their land holdings with the Buganda Land Board, to which they pay tenancy fees (buusulu).

RESIDENT'S COMPLAINTS

When unknown surveyors entered the affected parishes in the company of armed police escorts without their prior knowledge on July 10, 2011, the residents subsequently engaged police, their local council leaders, and Resident District Commissioner Florence Beyunga.

The strangers, at the urging of local authorities, held meetings with the residents. But, according to the complainants, police and the RDC purportedly ordered them to vacate the land. The residents also blamed police for not acting on reported cases.

"The failure or refusal by the police to protect the plaintiffs and other affected people from the atrocities perpetrated by the second defendants is a violation of the defendants' duty under article 20 of the constitution to protect the rights, freedoms of the people," the suit partly reads.

The residents claim in the suit that Formasa has forged certificates for land on plots 37, block 61 and plot 27, block 61. They also accuse the company of using violent methods, such as destroying their crops, unlawful arrests and detentions, forced evictions, savage beatings of individuals and torching of houses, to force them out of the land.

Now, through their lawyers M/S Rwakafuuzi and company advocates, the residents want court to direct the Chinese company to vacate all the land they were evicted from.

They also seek an order for compensation for their damaged crops, acts of torture committed against them, houses destroyed, violation of their right to privacy and costs of the suit.

In May last year, The Observer reported about the alleged land wrangle in Mubende. In the story, residents accused Formasa of forcefully evicting people and purchase of land at prices set by the company. (See: Chinese firm accused of land grabbing, The Observer, Monday, May 23, 2016).

FORMASA OFFICIAL SPEAKS

Mr Steven Tumwine, a manager at Formasa, said he wasn't aware of any court proceedings against his company brought by the residents. He, however, dismissed the residents' claims against his company.

"In those plots of land [under dispute], we have compensated about three quarters of them," he said. "The land now fully belongs to us."

Tumwine argued that there is no assault case that any resident of the two sub-counties has ever been lodged against his company. He said their company has, however, taken some residents to police for vandalism.

"They say we bribed the police [but it's only] because when we plant trees and they come and cut them, we take them to police," he added.

Tumwine acknowledged that his company bought the land, which is about 2,000 acres from Kalemeera and that the latter was fully paid.