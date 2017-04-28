South Africa: Two in Court in Connection With Murder of 12-Year-Old Boy in Coligny

Two people who were arrested in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy in Coligny, North West, which was apparently the reason for violent protests in the area, are expected to appear in the town's magistrate's court on Friday.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone told News24 on Wednesday that the two, aged 26 and 33, were charged with murder.

Residents claimed a farmer assaulted the boy after finding him in his maize field on Friday, City Press reported on Tuesday.

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo called for calm in the Ditsobotla local municipality and assured residents that law and order would be maintained.

His statement was issued after shops were looted, and three houses, trucks and a tractor, and an armoured police vehicle were set alight in Coligny and Lichtenburg since protests started.

In Lichtenburg on Friday, a truck carrying 38 000 chicks was set alight.

Mahumapelo said he had set up a task team to attend to the situation in the municipality.

When News24 visited the small town on Wednesday, residents were seen cleaning up what looked like a war-zone.

In the morning, shop owners were seen rebuilding and some repairing the damage that was caused by protesters.

The small town's main street was littered with rocks and glass. Pavements were covered with shards of glass and plastic from looted goods.

Source: News24