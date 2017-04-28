Uganda: Besigye Announces Five-Point Action Plan

Photo: Daily Monitor

Former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate in the 2016 elections, Kizza Besigye, yesterday announced five strategies that he intends to focus on as he seeks to change political leadership in the country and "hand over power to the people."

Saying Uganda was now mired in a crisis across all spheres (political, economic and social), the FDC founding president told journalists at a press briefing at his Katonga road office that the food shortage across the country is just one of the many intense and far-reaching crises the country is facing.

"This has been there for long but the parliamentarians want to put it as if it has just fallen on the country; this has been in the making for quite some time," he said commenting about parliament's debate on Wednesday concerning a state of emergency over famine.

Besigye named the five strategies of his new campaign as 'reclaiming our victory'; the 'my land, my life' campaign; 'our tax for services'; LC elections now; and 'Time up at 75,' the last one a reference to the age-limit restriction in the Constitution for presidential candidates.

Members of the ruling NRM have started a quiet push to remove the restriction, which would pave the way for President Museveni to contest in the 2021 general elections.

Besigye said unless the country puts all its problems into proper perspective, they will not address them successfully.

"From my own background of a doctor, you cannot treat an ailment unless you know the cause. That would be wasting time," Besigye said.

He said ordinary people had turned into passive observers and have no say in many of the decisions taken on their behalf. The 61-year-old politician said since Uganda attained independence in 1962, all presidents have rigged their way to power and, therefore, ultimately they decide how they want to lead.

"This is where all our problems start because the people do not have control over their leaders," he said.

Besigye said unless people are determined to fight the bad leadership, the problems of hunger, poverty, corruption, insecurity and bad roads will not be solved.

"Just one year of drought in the country and MPs declare a state of emergency yet we have the largest lake in the region and many rivers with fresh water," he said.

He said he remembers the President Museveni of the 80s who used to say that as a leader of a country where many people did not have shoes, it was foolish of him to hop on his presidential jet and go to brag at the United Nations.

Besigye said the insecurity and the wave of crime in the country is as a result of injustice.

He said: "Once you have political injustice where few people are in the control of power of the country, you can never be secure. This leads to economic, social and cultural injustice in the country."