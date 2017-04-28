28 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: West Pokot Not a Kanu Zone, Jubilee Leaders Tell Lonyangapuo

By Oscar Kakai

Leaders from West Pokot County have declared the area a Jubilee zone, promising to support the ruling party in the August 8 l elections.

The leaders slammed their rivals over claims that the county is a Kanu zone, asking them to stop misleading residents.

They lauded residents for participating in the nominations peacefully.

Speaking on Thursday during a public rally in Kapenguria Town, West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin, Pokot South MP David Pkosing and former Kapenguria MP Julius Murgor, who is eyeing the county's senate seat, and other leaders nominated to vie on the Jubilee ticket vowed to rally locals in supporting the party.

"During the Kanu regime we did not benefit from anything as a community. I am now telling my rival and our senator Prof John Lonyangapuo to prepare for a bruising battle," said Mr Kachapin.

Governor Kachapin said that his government will continue initiating projects in the region to spur development and uplift the economy of the locals.

PEACEFUL CAMPAIGNS

"We are going to complete parking site and improve drainage systems. As a party, we will conduct peaceful campaigns in the area, moving from one sub-county to the other preaching peace among our people," he added.

Pkosing cautioned other leaders from the county against spreading propaganda and insults.

"Resident should listen to us and ignore leaders who tell them lies," said Pkosing.

Rev Murgor said he is optimistic that the Jubilee Party will win all seats in the August elections.

Other leaders present in the meeting included West Pokot Deputy Governor Titus Lotee, Sigor Jubilee parliamentary aspirant Peter Lochakapong, Kacheliba Jubilee parliamentary aspirant John Lodinyo and county woman representative, Ms Lilian Tomi Tom.

