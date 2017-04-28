Sudan: Foreign Ministry - High Expectations for the Writing Off of Sudan Debts After Lifting of Ameican Sanctions

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Kamal Ismail, pointed out that Sudan has fulfilled all the required technical conditions for writing off its debts, indicating that this issue was acknowledged by several international organizations.

Interviewed by SUNA, the minister said that for pure political reasons the international organizations did not manage to exempt Sudan from the payment of debts.

He referred to hopes, especially following the cancellation of the economic sanctions, that Sudan will achieve the writing off of its debts by the donor countries and the financial institutions.

On the impact of the efforts of Sudan to contribute to reducing the illegal immigration, the minister referred to ongoing consultations between Sudan and the European countries in this connection.

He said that Sudan has expressed in several occasions and forums its readiness to cooperate with the European countries for combating illegal immigration through practical and potential programs that are agreed upon by the two sides.

He said that the dialogue with the European Union countries includes a number of issues of concern to both sides, adding that many European countries are showing understanding to the situation in Sudan.

He explained that Sudan has restored its relations with several European countries at the bilateral level and stated cooperation with them via the joint consultation committees, which is the stage that would be followed by several steps toward the full normalizations of relations.