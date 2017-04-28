Sudan: NC National Shura Council Concludes Sessions. Approves Number of Reports

Khartoum — The National Shura Council of the National Congress(NC) concluded sessions, Thursday evening at Martyr Al-Zubair Conference Hall in Khartoum in presence of President of the Republic and NC Chairman , Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

Chairman of the National Shura Council, Professor Kabashour Koko said in a statement to SUNA, that the Council approved a number of reports which would be submitted to General Conference of which its activities would be launched on Friday morning.

He added the meeting also tackled a host of national issues top of which were national dialogue, achievement of peace and stability in the country and the concern that to be given to people living.

Prof. Koko disclosed that the conferees made some observations with purpose of improvement of the party's performance durig the coming stage.