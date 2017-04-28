27 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NC National Shura Council Concludes Sessions. Approves Number of Reports

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Shura Council of the National Congress(NC) concluded sessions, Thursday evening at Martyr Al-Zubair Conference Hall in Khartoum in presence of President of the Republic and NC Chairman , Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

Chairman of the National Shura Council, Professor Kabashour Koko said in a statement to SUNA, that the Council approved a number of reports which would be submitted to General Conference of which its activities would be launched on Friday morning.

He added the meeting also tackled a host of national issues top of which were national dialogue, achievement of peace and stability in the country and the concern that to be given to people living.

Prof. Koko disclosed that the conferees made some observations with purpose of improvement of the party's performance durig the coming stage.

Sudan

Sudan to Announce National Accord Government Next Week

The Assistant of the President of Sudan, and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.