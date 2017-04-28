Sudan: Memorandum of Understanding On Producing Biofuel in Sudan Signed

Khartoum — A memorandum of understanding was signed , Thursday, between the Higher Council for Environment and Urban Development in Khartoum State, the Africa City of Technology and the Malaysian Bionas Group during a workshop organized by the National Assembly's Agriculture Committee.

The projects set to produce two million tons of Jatropha plant oil.

Representative of the Parliament Agriculture Committee aims to fight poverty and raise standard of living , increase capacity building for small producers at rural areas by targeting five million and 600 thousand people.

Director of Africa City of Technology, Dr Osama Al-Reis said the production of biofuel was a national project set to bridge the gap in production of electricity especially at rural areas.

The Minister at the Higher Council for Environment in Khartoum State, Maj.Gen. Omer Nimir indicated to importance of Parliament role in enactment of laws and legislations for environmental field, stressing importance of partnership to make use of Malaysian experiment in domain of production of biofuel.