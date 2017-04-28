Sudan: Minister of Finance Discusses Projects Funded By IDB

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Badr-Eddin Mahmoud discussed with mission of the Islamic Development Bank(IDB) the existing projects and the new borrowing program for years 2017-018, calling on IDB to increase cooperation especially in areas of grants and assistance.

This came during his meeting the official of Projects Portfolio in Sudan, Zuhair Mohamed in presence of Minister of State for Finance, Dr Abdul-Rahman Dirar.

The meeting discussed the new borrowing program which includes important projects such as combating malaria and cancer, development of agriculture in Gadarif State, , house slaughters and electricity in Darfur states.

The IDB Official, on his part, appreciated strategic partnership between the Bank and Sudan , indicating to the progressing relations between that the two sides that yielded vital projects contributed to achievement of economic and social development in Sudan.