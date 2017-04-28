Somalia: Ahlusunah - Galmudug Power Sharing Talks Fail

Somali Federal government sponsored talks between Sufi armed group Ahlu Sunnah Wa Jamaa and The Galmudug administration have failed to take off. The power sharing talks were scheduled to commence on Thursday in the capital Mogadishu.

This was to be the first face to face meeting between the two sides controlling much of the central somalia region. A steering committee had been formed to present both sides under mediation by the federal government but by late evening one side turned to be a no-show.

Ahlu Sunnah and Galmudug representatives had already met President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire pledging to resolve their differences.

Ahlusunna which controls a large portion of the region has been opposed to Galmudug as the regional state for Galgadud and Mudug regions. This is not the first time the talks have failed. Last week Ahlusunna's leader Sheikh Mohamed Shukri had presented conditions for the power sharing talks.

Following Thursday's failure Galmudug administration has said that it will go on with the planned 30th April presidential election with or without Ahlu Sunnah. The elections to be held in Adado follow the resignation Galmudug President Abdikarin Hussein Guled in February.