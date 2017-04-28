Nigeria: LASG Assisted 5 Pregnant Schoolchildren

Lagos — Five pregnant school children were assisted to access antenatal and delivery services in the last one year, Lagos State Commissioner for Youths and Social Development Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf has said.

She was speaking yesterday as part of the ongoing ministerial briefing to mark the two years in office of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The commissioner also disclosed that 237 children, comprising 106 males and 131 females, abandoned in different parts of the state were rescued.

"This figure is higher than the corresponding figure of 149 children that were rescued in 2015 while between January 2017 till date, 53 children have been rescued," Akinbile-Yussuf said.

The commissioner also said that 150 reported cases of sexual and physical abuse were handled by the ministry in the year under review.