Nigeria: Bankers Committee Establishes E-Fraud Database to Blacklist Fraudsters

The Bankers Committee, yesterday, said it will establish a database of suspected electronic fraud in the banking industry with the aim of blacklisting suspected fraudsters.

The committee comprise the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC and chief executives of banks.

Addressing a press conference at the end of the committee's meeting in Lagos, yesterday, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, said: "Part of the deliberation was that there is need to create a central depositary which is a database of suspected fraud through the system."

The press conference was also addressed by Managing Director/Chief Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Charles Kie; Managing Director/Chief Executive, Rand Merchant Bank, Mr. Michael Larbie, and Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Mr Ahmed Abdullahi.

Continuing, Wigwe explained that: "Once that data base is set up and there is suspected case going through the system we can have ways of ensuring there is strong deterrent for people who are known as fraudsters within the system.

On his part, Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Charles Kie, said the committee was committed to supporting the economy and help the country get out of recession.

He said: "Overall, what the Bankers Committee also reemphasized was the need for all the banks to continue supporting the economy and ensure that they can effectively help the country get out the recession."