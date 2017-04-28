Cameroon: Filling the Vacuum in Low Cost Housing

analysis

The completion and official reception of the Olembe Low Cost Housing Scheme, the houses of which have been constructed by a Chinese firm marks an important step in the whole gamut of government's low cost housing programme. The 660 apartments handed to government form part of the 1,675 low cost houses programmed for the cities of Yaounde and Douala that have already been tendered to 36 Cameroonian Small and and Medium Sized Enterprises for construction. Following the acute shortage of lodging facilities in the country, government conceived a special programme having as objective the construction of 10,000 low cost housing in various towns in the country, notably; Yaounde, Douala, Bafoussam, Bamenda, Limbe and Sangmelima. The completion of the Olembe Low Cost Housing Scheme is a step forward in the implementation of the said programme. The programme, it should be recalled equally consists in developing 50,000 building plots as well as land reserves. Government's housing programme is triggered by the fast growing population of the country. In fact, Cameroon's urban statistics are an indication of the need to address the housing issue which has become one of the thorny problems affecting the country. With an annual population growth rate of 2.6 per cent, and an annual urbanisation growth rate of 6.5 per cent, Cameroon is today rated at about 54 per cent urbanised. This state of affairs has incidentally given birth to a looming challenge; in fact, one that is fast becoming an emergency. There is serious need to provide housing to this growing and urbanising population, almost half of which live in informal dwellings and settlements. In Cameroon, an estimated 53 per cent of households own their own homes, 30 per cent tenants and 11 per cent are accommodated free of charge. It takes a fortune to build a house in Cameroon let alone in the urban areas. The situation is worsened by the escalating cost of building material. The consequences are telling. Many houses shooting up in the major cities of the country are of very low qualities even though a few lucrative ones can be identified in some high class residential areas. The news of the completion of the 660 apartments in Olembe certainly leaves no one indifferent. But there remains a series of questions in many minds. How much will an apartment be given out? Will the houses be put on lease or will they be sold out? Under what conditions will all these happen? Who is qualified to take an apartment in Olembe? From every indication, the administration of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is yet to calve out answers to these very important questions. Perhaps the absence of water and electricity supply and other minor but highly important facilities are responsible for the delay in providing answers to these questions.

La parole aux acteurs

Fairouz Chendjouo: « L'alimentation en eau et électricité n'est pas effective »

Chef de projet de la cité chinoise

« La construction de la « cité chinoise » d'Olembé a commencé en décembre 2012. Le délai de construction n'a pas été respecté. Les concessionnaires d'eau et d'électricité attendus sur le site ne sont pas venus et il a fallu que le maître d'ouvrage avise autrement. Il a dû ordonner la construction des forages pour permettre le démarrage du chantier. Pendant pratiquement une année, l'entreprise chinoise a fonctionné avec un groupe électrogène, avant l'acquisition du transformateur de chantier. Les procédures sur le foncier ont également accusé un retard par rapport aux délais d'exécution ».

Alain Wandji: « On répond à un besoin réel »

Délégué régional du Minhdu pour le Centre

« D'emblée, je salue la coopération Cameroun-Chine qui a favorisé la mise en place du financement et l'exécution du projet. Cette initiative du chef de l'Etat répond au vaste programme de 10 000 logements sociaux et 50 000 parcelles. La cible étant les jeunes, on répond à un besoin réel et pressant. Il reste à espérer que les autres infrastructures qui vont faciliter l'occupation des lieux soient mises en place. Je pense particulièrement à l'eau et l'électricité. Les logements obéissent aux normes de l'habitat social au Cameroun ».

Jonas Nlemate: « J'encourage la cible à postuler »

Jeune camerounais

« Quand on se réfère aux déclarations du ministre qui affirme que la priorité sera accordée aux jeunes couples, aux jeunes fonctionnaires et à aux femmes, on nourrit beaucoup d'espoir. Mais, souvent entre le discours et la réalité, il y a un gouffre. Il ne me reste qu'à formuler un souhait. Qu'il y ait une logique dans la politique d'attribution des logements sociaux et que cette logique soit respectée. Toutefois, j'encourage la cible à postuler selon le dicton qui affirme que chacun a sa chance ».