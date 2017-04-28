Cameroon: "Cameroon Business Today" Hits Kiosks

The maiden edition of the economic bilingual weekly brings to the spotlight issues on the economy.

The news publication, "Cameroon Business Today" is on kiosks across the country. The 32-paged economic weekly newspaper has as content news, analysis and commentaries through columns like Fil Eco, in which is also found an editorial by the General Manager of the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation, SOPECAM, Marie-Claire Nnana. In this must-read column, she describes the paper as "A mirror of vitality and economic diversity, the ingenuity of actors, Cameroon Business Today proffers Cameroon's partners and a clear guide and a decoder of regulations and procedures." The editorial in this pioneer issue is eye-catching as the advertising, which cuts through various pages.

Other columns of unsparing interest include: Eco Regions, Marchés & Finances, Grande Entreprise, PME, Business Maker, Strategies, Investir, Made in Cameroon, Debats & Analyses, Job Opportunities, World Business, and L'Enquete Business, in which those who carefully allow ink to flow in a grand and experienced analytical style have made marks with stories as found across the 32 pages of the newspaper.

To many at the launching ceremony at the Douala La Falaise Hotel in Bonanjo yesterday April 27, 2017 the SOPECAM's latest newspaper is a tipping of great interest, providing job seekers the most valuable of resourceful material in the market.

Furthermore, there are unspeakable and seemingly hard to come by information on national issues like the debt level of the country, which constitutes front-page headline in this maiden edition nicely laid out with a frontispiece of dollars, Euros, and El Hadj Nana Bouba's portrait.

In addition to the hard copy, readers could read or subscribe to the software version of Cameroon Business Today. The paper targets the rural, peri-urban and urban populations with a target foreign readership in mind, especially visitors.