Cameroon: Regional Development - Minepat Validates National Plan

A workshop to approve the plan took place in Yaounde yesterday, Thursday, April 27, 2017.

In furtherance of the Head of State's vision to make Cameroon an emerging country united in its diversity by 2035, officials of the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development as well as other stakeholders have brainstormed and validated a National Plan for Sustainable Regional Development. The plan was approved yesterday, Thursday April 27, 2017, during a national workshop in Yaounde. According to the Chief of Service for Studies and Development Plan at MINEPAT, Roland Djoubeyrou, , the second phase of studies which led to the elaboration of the Plan concentrated on its feasibilities across the national territory. He said the second phase was successful thanks to the results of the first phase which comprised of consultation with actors and various workshops held in 2015 and 2016. Djoubeyrou said yesterday's workshop was an opportunity for stakeholders to engage a participatory approach ahead of the kick of the third phase which comprises of strategic orientations and action plan. Cameroon Tribune gathered that a study was carried out by experts, amongst them a macroeconomist of IDEA Consult, Lotfi Bouzaiene, to determine the potential of each region in the country to implicate itself in the 2035 emergence plan. From the study, it was realized the various regions could be grouped into two; those which are very apt and others which are not too apt. Based on certain considerations, experts consider the Centre, Littoral, West, South and South West regions to be the most apt regions with potentials to contribute to economic emergence, while the Far North, North, Adamawa, East and North West regions are believed to have difficulties. Officials said such considerations will be taken in to account in the plan.