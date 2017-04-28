28 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Only 59% of Dar Waste Is Taken to Dump - City Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Janeth Mesomapya

About 700,000 tonnes of solid waste is produced in Dar es Salam annually, yet only 59 per cent of the waste is transported to Pugu Waste Dump.

This was said in the city yesterday during a solid waste management conference, which brought together stakeholders from private organisations led by the International Solid Waste Association and Climate and Clean Air Coalition.

The conference basically focused on how Pugu Waste Dump site could be improved by investing in recycling technology and in effective and sustainable waste collection.

According to Dar es Salaam City Council Director Sipora Liana, increased waste production is still a persisting problem, so there is a need to invest in modern technology to manage industrial and domestic wastes.

She explained that currently the council was finalising agreements with 10 factories for recycling plastic and iron waste, while another factory would soon start recycling glass waste.

"We also have another project of Sh80 million to start an industry for recycling paper waste - that is turning it into charcoal," she added.

Ms Liana explained that her office had a budget of Sh1 billion for buying land in Kigamboni, which would be used as another waste dump and increase waste management in the city.

For his part, the First Secretary of the Economic and Trade Policy of the Embassy of The Netherlands Eugene Gies said his office in partnership with other stakeholders would conduct thorough research on Pugu Waster Dump to find out how the project would work.

"If the site is improved the city will definitely experience great strides in social and economic development starting with increased employment opportunities and public health. There is still a challenge in waste collection and management not only in Dar es Salaam, but also in other parts of the country.

Tanzania

Blocked Kenya Bound Doctors Ordered to Report Within 14 Days

Few days after President John Magufuli ordered employment, locally, of 258 doctors who initially registered to work in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.