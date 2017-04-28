Tanzania: Only 59% of Dar Waste Is Taken to Dump - City Report

About 700,000 tonnes of solid waste is produced in Dar es Salam annually, yet only 59 per cent of the waste is transported to Pugu Waste Dump.

This was said in the city yesterday during a solid waste management conference, which brought together stakeholders from private organisations led by the International Solid Waste Association and Climate and Clean Air Coalition.

The conference basically focused on how Pugu Waste Dump site could be improved by investing in recycling technology and in effective and sustainable waste collection.

According to Dar es Salaam City Council Director Sipora Liana, increased waste production is still a persisting problem, so there is a need to invest in modern technology to manage industrial and domestic wastes.

She explained that currently the council was finalising agreements with 10 factories for recycling plastic and iron waste, while another factory would soon start recycling glass waste.

"We also have another project of Sh80 million to start an industry for recycling paper waste - that is turning it into charcoal," she added.

Ms Liana explained that her office had a budget of Sh1 billion for buying land in Kigamboni, which would be used as another waste dump and increase waste management in the city.

For his part, the First Secretary of the Economic and Trade Policy of the Embassy of The Netherlands Eugene Gies said his office in partnership with other stakeholders would conduct thorough research on Pugu Waster Dump to find out how the project would work.

"If the site is improved the city will definitely experience great strides in social and economic development starting with increased employment opportunities and public health. There is still a challenge in waste collection and management not only in Dar es Salaam, but also in other parts of the country.