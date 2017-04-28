Tanzania: Prof Lipumba Calls for Legal Actions Against Attackers

Photo: The Citizen

The former CUF chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba (file photo).

CUF national chairman recognized by the Registrar of Political Parties, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, has asked Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) to take legal actions against people who invaded a press conference organised by party Kinondoni District leaders.

In a statement issued Friday, Prof Lipumba condemned the incident saying it should be treated like any other criminal offence.

In a letter he sent to TEF, Prof Lipumba condemned the act noting that those who interrupted the press conference and injured journalists should be made accountable.

Prof Lipumba said he has decided to issue the statement after TEF asked him to do so but noted that earlier he had directed party director for Information, Publicity and Communication, Mr Abdul Kambaya to do the same.

Several journalists were injured when thugs invaded a press conference at Vina Hotel in Mabibo last week in what is regarded as increasing rivalry between two factions within CUF.