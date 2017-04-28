28 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Can't Employ All Graduates , Says Deputy Minister

By Valentine Oforo

The government has admitted that it has no capacity to offer employment opportunities all youth who are graduating from higher learning institutions.

The admission was made on Friday morning in the Parliament by deputy minister of State in the Prime Minister's office dealing with Labour, Youth and Employment, Mr Anthony Mavunde, during question and answers session.

He was responding a basic question from Special Seat Member of Parliament, Ms Ester Mmasi (CCM), who sought to know why the government shouldn't ban employment for foreigners in order to employ locals, who are graduating from higher learning institutions.

The deputy minister advised graduating youth to think of self-employment as a solution instead of looking at government as source of employemnt.

