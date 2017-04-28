28 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Newly Employed Doctors Directed to Report Within Two Weeks

Photo: The Citizen
Doctors during operation (file photo).
By John Namkwahe

Few days after President John Magufuli ordered employment, locally, of 258 doctors who initially registered to work in Kenya, the government on Friday published the names of doctors and areas where they have been posted.

Notice issued by the government asked the doctors to report to their respective duty stations within 14 days from the date of the announcement.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Mpoki Ulisubsya indicated in a statement that some of doctors will work under President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government and others will be under the ministry.

According to the statement, the doctors have been directed to report with their original birth certificates, original secondary education certificates, their professional certificates, certificates issued by Medical Council of Tanzania and two passport size photos.

According to the government plans, doctors aged below 45 years will be offered permanent contracts they will be directly enrolled in the pension fund while those aged above 45 will be offered a two year contract employment which can be renewed.

