Tanzania: Extraction of Uranium in Bahi to Start Early Next Year

Extraction of uranium in Bahi District in Dodoma Region will start soon after Geological Survey of Tanzania finalises surveying the area in December.

This was revealed in the Parliament on Friday morning by deputy minister for Energy and Minerals Dr Medard Kalemani, when responding to a supplementary question from Special Seat Member of Parliament, Ms Josephine Genzabuke (CCM).

Ms Genzabuke wanted to know why the extraction of uranium hasn't started.

The deputy minister reiterated that the government will take all safety precaution to make sure that the extraction of the mineral wouldn't affect wananchi health and environmentw.