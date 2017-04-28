Zimbabwe: Hundreds Register for Highway Project Jobs

More than 700 people hoping to get employed in the dualisation of the US$3 billion Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu highway have started registering for jobs in this farming town ahead of project's commencement.

But sources claimed that officials from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in Karoi have suddenly started demanding US$1 per for every job seeker wishing to get recruited under the project, saying this was for recruitment forms and stationery.

Karoi residents hope to benefit from the Harare-Chirundu stretch of the dualisation project, which passes through their district.

The project has been on the cards for many past years with the latest promises of its commencement being the closest yet that it had nearly come to fruition.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Joram Gumbo told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport in February that dualisation of the Harare-Chirundu road would commence soon after Independence day celebrations last week, following a ground-breaking ceremony that was scheduled for mid March.

None of that has happened yet.

Some 756 job seekers have, since last month, registered with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

A 27-year-old unemployed job seeker, who cannot be named to protect him from victimisation, said: "I paid US$1 to get my waiting list number after I submitted the forms. I only got wind that registration is ongoing at the (Ministry of) Labour offices and am prepared for any job. Initially, they wanted at least 800 casual workers."

Sources at the offices, who spoke on condition that they remained anonymous, however, dismissed the allegations that they were acting corruptly.

They said the office needed to buy stationary which it was not receiving from Harare.

"We do not have an official position on the recruitment of those who will be employed for the Chirundu road project and (about) when it will commence. Some politicians in the district are asking job seekers to register, but we do not have stationary at all... we do not even have a photocopying machine. We do not take donations without any receipt. These accusations are false because we give them forms to be photocopied," said one source, who blamed the sudden spike in job seeker numbers on politicians who are hoping to gain political mileage ahead of the 2018 general elections by leveraging on the highway construction.

But the development has brought to the fore the potential danger of such a critical government office having no stationary or photocopying machines when it handled a lot of private and confidential documents whose printing is now being outsourced from private businesses in the town.

One source said: "We normally have labour judgments typed in some private offices but these must be private and confidential between two concerned companies or individuals without involving third parties. We hope government will provide stationery so that job seekers do not photocopy the forms."

A Hurungwe district labour officer refused to comment on the issue, saying he had no authority to speak to the press.

Karoi residents' interim chairperson, Freck Kuchekwa, said he had been on the Ministry of Labour's job waiting list for the past seven years and had never been asked to pay.

The Ministry maintains a waiting list of potential recruits for various public and private sector projects that may need casual labour.

"Personally, I have not paid anything even when I renew to be on the waiting list annually. It is easier to be recruited by potential employers as they normally ask through labour offices to get casual workers," said Kuchekwa.