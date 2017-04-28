Zimbabwe: Deputy MInister Gandawa's Misplaced Suggestion

editorial

IT has been reported that government is planning to come up with a law that would compel universities and colleges to withdraw certificates awarded to teachers and lecturers who sexually abuse pupils or students.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development deputy minister, Godfrey Gandawa, made the disclosure at a graduation ceremony at Gweru's Mkoba Teachers' College, where he highlighted that sexual abuse of pupils and juveniles was rampant, with many such cases having resulted in pregnancy.

This is indeed a very disturbing development. Abuse of children by adults, particularly teachers who are entrusted with the responsibility to care and help in the development of these children, should be punishable even by jail time and can never be tolerated.

We are, however, concerned by the route that government wants to take in dealing with convicted deviants -- taking away educational qualifications earned from universities and colleges. The loss of teaching licences by errant teachers is indeed a common practise in a number of countries. This is done to protect the profession from deviant behaviour and safeguard ethics.

In some countries, a teaching licence, which is a form of teacher certification, is required for teaching in the public school system. In the United States, specific requirements for teacher certification vary on a state-by-state basis. The rules for licensure are set by a board of education.

Teacher certification is the process by which prospective teachers get licensed to teach within a given area after completing required coursework, degrees, tests and other specified criteria. It is important to note that the licensing is done when the recipients have already earned their degrees.

To qualify for teacher certification, all certifying bodies in the US require a college degree, completion of certain education courses, student teaching experience and the passage of an approved exam.

It is important to note that a school teacher convicted of, say sexually assaulting a pupil or student, can lose his or her State teaching certificate if convicted, but that would not rule out teacher from working in public schools in other capacities on the basis of his or her degree qualification.

One common path for prospective teachers is to obtain the State-mandated teaching license along with their Bachelor's or Master's degrees. When they misbehave and are convicted, the licence is taken away, not the degree.

The move by government therefore is draconian and uncalled for. Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora, recently suggested the establishment of a council for the teaching profession which would award licences for teaching after setting the standards required to get this licence.

We believe this is the way to go. Government should not force universities or colleges to take away earned qualifications from these institutions on the basis of their delinquency. Rather, a professional council should have oversight over the profession, stripping its errant members of any right to practice in the profession in the event that they are convicted.

While Gandawa's idea is obviously informed by the fact that this kind of abuse of power is deplorable, the option to withdraw one's qualifications is a bit too much. It is more prudent that the teacher or lecturer be blacklisted rather than have their certificates withdrawn, because criminals are sent to prison for correctional purposes and not to be condemned.

Gandawa's suggestion seems to have the intention of condemning someone forever and does not leave room for anyone accused of abusing pupils or students the chance to be rehabilitated and later continue with other professions.