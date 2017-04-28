Tanzania: Wake Up Dodoma! Sports Fortune On Your Way

editorial

VARIOUS sports projects have been launched in support of Dodoma capitalization.

On Union day, April 26, President John Magufuli announced a planned construction of the ultra-modern arena, bringing once again a whiff of fortune to the residents of the country's central region.

The president made these remarks at an occasion to mark the 53rd anniversary of the union between the then Tanganyika and Zanzibar, held for the first time at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma. Construction of the ultra-modern stadium was one of the projects announced during the visit of King Mohamed VI of Morocco.

The arrival of the modern stadium complex in the dead centre of the country coincides with government push for massive transfer of people and services from Dar es Salaam to the designated capital. The new stadium will cost between 80 and 100 million US dollars (about 200bn/- It will be bigger and better than the current National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, which had cost about 56bn/-.

But, the coming of both the new sports complex has not been well received by the residents, and it seems they will be just onlookers, watching others enjoy using the facilities. Earlier, Tanzania People's Defense Force (TPDF) had announced a plan to construct a golf course in Dodoma for members of the government and private institutions who shift to Dodoma.

Yet, the region's residents have not responded to the news of the arrival of the said sports projects. We would like to advice authorities and residents in Dodoma that they must put in place strategies that will also make them players in the newly launched sports initiatives.

Putting into consideration that the modern venue is aimed at making Tanzania host major continental and world events such as Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals or Africa Nations Champions for home based players (CHAN) finals, we would suggest the authorities in Dodoma to start grooming players and athletes who will effectively use the arenas.

Athletes come into focus as the new stadium will also host top athletics events such as the All African Games or World Athletics championships.

It's almost late now, but not too late if Dodoma residents decide to run fast to catch a fast moving sports bandwagon carrying in it football, golf, cricket, motorsports, lawn tennis and other unpopular sports.