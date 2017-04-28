Tanzania: Incubation Plan to Help Entrepreneurs

About 800,000 graduates enter the labour market each year and most of them fail to secure jobs; it is on this backdrop that the Entrepreneurship, Management and Development (IMED) Foundation is inviting potential young entrepreneurs for incubation programmes.

"We aim at supporting development of local micro and small companies to graduate to higher levels by offering comprehensive package of services for business planning and mentorship," the foundation's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Donath Olomi, remarked.

Dr Olomi was speaking on the sidelines of a workshop on business model generation conducted jointly by the foundation and PUM Netherlands, an organization with over 3,000 retired experts on diverse fields working in 35 countries globally.

The workshop brought together over 14 entrepreneurs who are beneficiaries of the Tanzania Renewable Energy Business Incubator (TAREBI). They started the programme last year and are set to graduate in July, this year.

"The incubation programme enables upcoming entrepreneurs to receive business and technical support, coaching and linkages to markets and financial institutions to expand their businesses," Dr Olomi stated.

He explained further that estimates indicate that there are over three million micro and small businesses in Tanzania, a large chunk of them in the informal sector and employing less than five people.

"It is our aim to enable these small businesses to graduate to medium and large enterprises; this will create more jobs and boost the economy," he noted. IMED Foundation also provides pre-incubation programmes for start-ups entrepreneurs who are coached on establishing their ventures.

Speaking at the occasion, a senior expert with PUM Netherlands, Mr Ludo Kockelkorn, said there is a huge potential among the businesses enterprises being supported through TAREBI.

"The way forward is for them to join forces and work together to develop and expand their businesses. TAREBI is an ideal foundation for other entrepreneurs to prosper," the expert stated.

Mr Saturnin Tarimo is the Managing Director of Galaxy Energy Solutions Limited; he is one among beneficiaries of TAREBI initiative.

"My company deals in installation of solar power systems, we started as a small company without an office and just two people; I now employ eight people and we have our own offices," he explained.

Through technical and financial support, Mr Tarimo said his company has expanded quickly and now serves large consumers unlike in the past when it dealt mostly with individual housing units.