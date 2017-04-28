THE High Court has temporarily stayed the auctioning of a property that a Mutare businessman allegedly used as collateral to access a loan from a commercial bank way after he had sold it.

From papers filed in the High Court, it appears Godfrey Kombo sold his residential property -- Stand 1933 Chikanga Township, Mutare -- before clandestinely using the property's deeds to secure a loan from ZB Bank, which he failed to settle resulting in the Sheriff moving in the attach the property.

This prompted the buyer, Ernest Lekani and his wife Mercy Mambure, to approach the High Court seeking the suspension of the auctioning of the house by the Sheriff on behalf of ZB Bank, until their interpleader application was heard.

In their application for the release of the property from judicial attachment pending the finalisation of the Interpleader proceedings, the couple is seeking to be part to the dispute between Kombo and ZB Bank, saying they bought the house from the former through CK Holland t/a Hollands, in 2010 and took occupation the same year.

The transfer of the property has been pending since 2010 because the buyers had not paid the conveyancing fees that Hollands' lawyers, Bere Brothers, had charged.

Upon being served with a notice of attachment of the property by the Sheriff in October last year, Lekani contacted the estate agent, which referred him to Kombo.

The businessman acknowledged owing the bank, but re-assured them that the property had not been used as surety for the loan.

However, when the couple was served with a notice of sale -- which was to be conducted by Bard Real Estate -- they sought legal assistance which resulted in the interpleader application.

High Court judge, Justice Owen Tagu, granted the application although he made it clear that he had reservations on the authenticity of the claim. He said he saw no harm in granting the urgent application as requested.

"The applicants are simply asking the court to temporarily halt the sale of the house in question by public auction pending the finalisation of the interpleader proceedings they have instituted through this court. They are claiming that they are innocent and genuine purchasers of the property and finalisation of the sale before an exhaustive and comprehensive assessment of their claim would be a traumatic and shattering experience from which there will be no suitable or appropriate remedy and in fact the property would have been alienated through the sale in execution.

"Put simply it would be akin to closing the stable door when the horse has already bolted.

"In my view I agree that the applicants have prima facie rights to the house though open to doubt. I do agree that theirs are currently personal rights against the real rights of Mr Godfrey Kombo because the property has not yet been transferred into their names. Be that as it may, where an application for interpleader summons has been filed albeit simultaneously with this application, the balance of convenience favours that it be disposed of first before any other action is taken.

The judge said what had to be considered were the purpose and effect of an interpleader summons. "In my view an Interpleader process has the effect of staying all executions and other processes to dispose of the property in question. To allow the sale at this stage before the hearing of the Interpleader process which will determine the rights of the parties would prejudice the applicants in the event that their interpleader summons succeeds. Whatever order they may get will be a brutum fulman (ineffectual legal judgement). In the event that their application fails, the respondents can still execute and they would not suffer any prejudice.

"It is not unusual for people whose assets are facing sequestration to hire third parties to claim to be interested parties either to buy time or to put the assets at risk out of the reach of creditors," the judge said.