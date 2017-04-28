THE country's largest timber processing firm, Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (ATZ), a strategic parastatal sitting on 130 000 hectares of land, is courting suitors to help it construct electricity generation plants at its saw mills across the country using bio waste.

The Financial Gazette's Companies & Markets (C&M) can report that the State-owned company, which has more than 10 estates in Manicaland, Midlands and Matabeleland provinces, made moves last week inviting potential suitors to partner it in the proposed power projects.

Investors into these projects are expected to design, build, finance, operate and transfer the facilities under Public Private Partnerships.

Allied Timbers, which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Environment, Water Resources and Climate, which is headed by Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, however, could not say how much was required to generate renewable energy using bio waste.

"ATZ aims to establish fuel briquette processing plants and electricity generating facilities at its sawmills and processing sites across Zimbabwe that are mainly in the Eastern Highlands to optimise and fully convert these huge quantities of post harvest and post processing waste that include saw dust, off cuts, lops and tops," the company said in a statement.

It is unlikely that ATZ would find a domestic investor for its proposed projects due to the liquidity crunch in the country, meaning that the company would therefore be forced to court offshore investors for the power projects.

If this happens, the company would have to deal with the contentious indigenisation law, a situation which might make the deal unattractive.

In fact, ATZ has been in the market for more than two years now, seeking about US$5 million for retooling and recapitalisation.

The company only secured a US$2 million line of credit from Agribank last year.

ATZ early last year was forced to abandon contract milling.

The company had about 50 contracted saw mill operators in an arrangement where the harvested timber was equally shared between the company and the contractors.

This arrangement was to cover ATZ's production shortfalls since it did not have adequate capacity and was also used as a black empowerment tool.

The contractors were significant contributors towards ATZ's overall production until it decided not to renew the contracts last year, citing massive timber leakages and to instil a sense of order in the manner the company managed its estates.

It also said the rate at which the forests were being extracted was unsustainable.

Further, the company claimed that prices for its products were much higher than prices charged by contractors for similar products.

The fact that ATZ is a huge company, its overheads are huge and its break-even price is also high when compared to prices charged by contractors.

ATZ, however, lifted the suspension of contractors in June last year, re-hiring them to augment production.

The company said it had instilled order and had re-hired them in a manner that helps it to manage harvesting of trees on a sustainable basis while at the same time empowering locals.

Government in 1988 separated assets and liabilities of the Forest Commission into State Forestry and Commercial Forestry leading to the birth of Forestry Company of Zimbabwe in 2001, which took over commercial operations then housed under Forestry Commission.

The idea of unbundling the commission was to separate regulatory activities from commercial activities.

The intension was to enable both institutions to effectively pursue their mandates, with funds from the commercial wing supposed to assist in funding regulatory functions.

So the commercial wing gave rise to Forestry Company of Zimbabwe, later rebranded to ATZ while regulatory activities were reconstituted into Forestry Commission.

Its operations involve plantations, harvesting, and processing, marketing and selling of both pine and gum. It has been exporting its products to Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa and has plans to expand its export market.