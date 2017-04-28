28 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Town Council Dissolved - Mayor, 24 Councillors Affected - $7m Corrupt Land Deals Cited

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Chronicle
Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.
By Innocent Ruwende and Nyemudzai Kakore

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has suspended Chitungwiza Mayor Phillip Mutoti and all 24 councillors for allegedly corruptly allocating themselves tracts of land worth over $7 million. Chitungwiza Municipality has 14 MDC-T councillors, including Mayor Mutoti and 11 Zanu-PF councillors. The minister will appoint a three-person caretaker council to clean up the rot in the municipality.

An internal audit shows councillors and officials allocated themselves commercial and institutional stands.

Human resources manager Mary Mukonyora got 8,41 hectares, Clr Simbiso Mhike (8,413 hectares), Clr Nicholas Mashayamombe (3, 839ha) and Clr Charamba Mlambo (46 stands).

Other councillors also benefited from the looting spree.

The audit revealed councillors and staff allocated themselves stands/land and undercharged by as much as $200 and proceeded to sell the same stands for $5 000.

The councillors were given seven days to respond after they were summoned to the parent ministry together with management to answer to the charges.

Minister Kasukuwere said the municipality was plagued by poor governance, negligible service delivery and outright corruption.

The municipality serves a population of nearly half a million people.

"I have therefore suspended from council all 25 councillors and given them seven days in which to respond to the various allegations made against them.

"These allegations include rampant abuse of state land for personal benefit by both councillors and officials," he said.

He accused them of " . . . flagrant disregard for laid down procedures for estate management, the failure to manage the housing development within the council area, the disregard for the law and for circulars and directives issued by the Ministry and the general malaise of the council."

Minister Kasukuwere said from the poor management exhibited, he had no alternative but to take stern measures which should bring the municipality into line with norms and standards of sound local governance.

He said the caretaker council would ensure long-standing housing stand conflicts were resolved and transparency in the allocation of houses and service provision.

"The Ministry has sent investigators, drawn up recovery plans, written numerous letters, placed various sanctions on the council but the problems still persist. The relationship between the council and the residents it was established to serve is at an all-time low resulting in almost complete breakdown of dialogue of any sort," he said.

Councillors interviewed by The Herald said the suspensions were not fair as the Minister based his charges on a biased audit report.

It is not the first time Minister Kasukuwere has suspended councillors. In 2015, the Minister suspended Gweru Mayor Hamutendi Kombayi, his deputy Artwell Manyorauta and 14 councillors on allegations of gross misconduct, incompetence and mismanagement of council funds and affairs.

Thirteen of the suspended councillors are from the MDC-T while three were from the ruling Zanu-PF.

The council was accused of failure to provide basic services with residents going for months without potable water while sewer bursts and potholes had become a common sight.

Zimbabwe

Tsvangirai Says Won't Go Public On Coalition Talks

THE MDC-T has dismissed as disrespectful and ill-timed demands for disclosure of the terms of alliances forged with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.