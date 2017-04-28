Zimbabwe: Triangle Back Coach

THE management at Triangle have thrown their weight behind new gaffer Taurai Mangwiro and are confident results will come following an indifferent start to the season. Club chairman Lovemore Matikinyidze said they were not pressing the panic button. Mangwiro joined the Lowveld side at the start of the season when he left his previous job as ZIFA technical director.

"Our team has been playing very well and we are just unlucky in front of goal. Our best game this season was against Dynamos and I was very impressed with the way our team played.

"We lost to Bantu Rovers and Chicken Inn and in all those matches we had the upper hand, but we missed chances and it is my hope that very soon we will get it right.

"We are behind our technical team and that is the reason I came to Zvishavane to support them. Our coach has never been on the ropes.

"I will also be in Bulawayo to give them support on Saturday (tomorrow) and I am excited that we managed to draw with FC Platinum for the first time since we got promotion," said Matikinyidze.

Mangwiro revealed he still had a lot of work on his hands.

"I am not under pressure from my bosses. I still have a lot of work to do at Triangle and I am happy that the players are responding.

"It's not a bad start to me.

"I have experienced the same situations at CAPS United, Monomotapa and Masvingo United, but I then went on to produce fantastic results. My main target remains to win, to win the league, and I will say it over and over again.

"It is the reason why I left my job at ZIFA to join Triangle because I will not be a complete coach until I win that title. So I will remain in the dugout until I achieve that.

"Of course, as a coach I have pressure to deliver results, but that pressure is coming from me and not from my bosses. I am going to continue working very hard and very soon people will be talking of Triangle," said Mangwiro.