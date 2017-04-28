South Africa: Trade and Industry On 2017 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

press release

The 2017 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) kicked-off to much fanfare and to greater opportunities of further strengthening bilateral trade relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe, to promote Intra-Africa trade as well as economic integration of the African continent.

South Africa is currently represented at the ZITF by a business delegation. The companies are assisted by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme.

In his address to the delegation, South Africa's Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Linda Maso said that Zimbabwe's strategic importance to South Africa could not be taken lightly.

"While we must acknowledge the challenges that our economies are faced with, we must also strive to ensure that we take advantage of the positives that exist between ourselves. When nurtured correctly they have a potential to turn around our economies for the better," said Maso.

In addition, Maso extended the services of the embassy to the business delegation and urged them to put in a good showing at this year's ZITF.

"Our office is open to assisting you with whatever needs you may have. Ensure that you make use of our services. I would like to stress that you must strive to keep the embassy abreast of all your dealings in Zimbabwe, like for example if you are looking to determine the authenticity of a company. Our resources are always on call to ensure your safety," he said.

The ZITF, which is currently underway in Bulawayo and in its 58th year of existence, is one of the largest intra-regional trade fair shows in sub-Saharan Africa. The annual exhibition offers exposure to both trade and public visitors and it is said to provide the largest, most convenient trade hub in the region. It will commence from today and end on Saturday, 29 April 2017.

