Kenya: Senator Peter Mositet Ditches Jubilee

Kajiado senator Peter Mositet has ditched Jubilee party.

The Senator lost in the party's nominations to a newcomer - Philip Mpaayei.

In the later dated April 27 and addressed to Raphael Tuju, the party secretary-general, Mr Mositet writes: "Following the party nominations in Kajiado County that were neither free nor fair, and were characterized by result manipulations, I hereby notify you of my resignation as a member of the Jubilee Party. The decision has not been an easy one and has been made after thoughtful consideration and meaningful consultation, with the people of Kajiado whom I serve."

On Wednesday, Mr Mositet stormed the Kajiado County tallying centre, at the Maasai Technical Training Institute and engaged County Returning Officer Jeremiah Ole Ncharo in a heated argument and demanded to be shown forms that were signed by returning officers in the constituencies.

He was ejected from the tallying hall and the place cordoned off by armed policemen.

The results announced Mr Ole Ncharo, showed that Mositet polled 52,022 against Mr Mpaayei's 62,077.

Mr Mositet was accompanied by Mr Tarayia ole Kores, who lost to former Internal CS, Joseph ole Lenku, in the gubernatorial nominations, and Parsimei Gitau, who lost to Joseph Manje in the Kajiado North Parliamentary nomination.

Kores and Parsimei also followed Mr Mositet in quitting JP. They promised to teach 'Mr Ole Lenku a lesson' in the August general elections.