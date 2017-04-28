South Africa: Mankweng 'Sport Against Crime' Campaign

press release

The Police in Mankweng outside Polokwane have embarked on a "Sports Against Crime" campaign at Mankweng Bussiness Complex led by SAPS Corporate Communication and Social Crime Prevention members.

The aim of this campaign was to alert the community members and the shoppers, including the University of Limpopo students, about the crime trends in and around the Mankweng area especially rapes, house robberies and armed robberies. During the campaign, pamphlets with the safety tips were distributed.

Members participated in aerobics and were joined by the Top Class Fitness Group as a show off force on Police fitness in the fight against crime.