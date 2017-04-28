28 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Alleged $40 Million Contract Scam - EFCC Re-Arraigns Jonathan's Cousin, Wife

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, re-arraigned cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Robert Azibaola and his wife, Stella, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The duo took turns and pleaded not guilty to an amended nine-count charge of alleged $40 million contract scam.

The defendants were hitherto facing a seven-count charge before the anti-graft agency, which had already called four witnesses, applied to amend the charge.

Their company, One Plus Holdings Nigeria Limited, is the third defendant in the charge.

EFCC had alleged in the charge that the defendants received a $40 million contract from the detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd).

Shortly after the defendants entered their plea to the amended charge, trial Justice Dimgba allowed them to go home on their previous bail conditions.

The court equally took evidence of the fifth prosecution witness, Mr. Folashade Ibrahim, who is a Branch Manager with Wema Bank Plc.

Mrs. Ibrahim narrated how the Office of the NSA under Dasuki, on December 8, 2014, transferred N650 million to an account she said was operated by one Tunji Adeniyi. She told the court that the money was subsequently transferred to different beneficiaries' accounts.

"The balance of the account was N3million when we finished," the witness added.

However, while being cross-examined by the defence counsel, Mr. Goddy Uche, SAN, the witness told the court that none of the defendants benefited from the various fund transfers.

The witness equally told the court that she had never met or had any form of interaction with any of the defendants before.

Justice Dimgba adjourned further hearing on the matter till Friday after he admitted into evidence the account opening forms, certificate of identification and Certified True Copy of the mandate for the account where the N650million was lodged in.

