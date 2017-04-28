The World Bank is distancing itself from reports that it has given a grant to the government of South Sudan worth tens… Read more »

Khartoum — AID workers are among 25 000 people that have fled renewed fighting between government and rebel forces in villages north of South Sudan. They have been displaced from Tonga and surrounding villages in Panyikang County, and Kodok and villages to its south in Fashoda County, in Upper Nile. Most of those displaced initially heading to Aburoc. It is expected that the number of people in need in Aburoc and surrounding areas may double to around 50,000. This includes some 35 000 internally displaced people (IDP), comprised of new arrivals in recent days and those displaced during the offensive on Wau Shilluk and surrounding areas in late January and early February. There are reports an unconfirmed number of civilians are fleeing to Sudan. Meanwhile, 32 aid workers had to relocate from Kodok and Aburoc to Juba due to insecurity. United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said humanitarians were negotiating with all parties to the conflict and are exploring response options to the needs of the displaced population. "Humanitarians also call for the parties to respect humanitarian personnel and assets." South Sudan is gripped by a civil war after a fallout between President Salva Kiir and now-fired deputy, Riek Machar. - CAJ News

