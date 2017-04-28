Somalia: Military Courts Executes Terror Suspects

The military court of Somalia has on Tuesday executed a Police soldier in Baidoa city after being convicted of killing a… Read more »

Mogadishu — CONCERN is growing over the execution of terror suspects by the military courts in Somalia. This follows a second spate of execution in April, with four alleged Al-Shabaab members killed in the southwestern Baidoa. There have also been several security personnel executed for killing civilians, including two police officers for murders that took place in Afgoye and Hudur respectively A delegation of the European Union expressed regret at the spate of executions. While the delegation condemned all acts of terror and supported the application of robust sentences that follow due process, it also opposed the death penalty in all circumstances. Critics of the death penalty condemn it as a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to provide deterrence to criminal behaviour and represents a denial of human dignity and integrity. "Any miscarriage or failure of justice, which can occur in any legal system, is irreversible and irreparable," the EU delegation stated. Delegates called on Somali authorities to ensure civilians are tried before civilian courts. The explosive East African country is characterised by a number of crises including a civil war raging for over two decades, insurgency by the Islamic militant Al-Shabaab and recurrent drought. - CAJ News

