Congo-Kinshasa: Ethinic Clashes, Kidnappings Worsen DRC Woes

Kinshasa — HUMANITARIAN agencies are failing to implement their activities following ethnic conflict between the Twa (Pygmies) and Luba communities in the Democratic republic of Congo. At least 15 people have been killed in the conflict in recent weeks, resulting in insecurity in the Manono territory of the Tanganyika Province. "This has prevented humanitarian actors from effectively implementing their activities," said a spokesperson of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The inter-communal skirmishes pit Luba villagers and Twa hunter-gatherers who have a decades-long history of tensions.Elsewhere, the growing insecurity and continuous threat of kidnappings in Rutshuru, Walikale and Beni territories in North Kivu, is contributing to the narrowing of the humanitarian space and limits access to the most vulnerable. In addition, clashes between armed groups such as the Allied Democratic Forces, the Congolese Armed Forces, as well as ethnic conflict involving Mayi-Mayi factions continue to negatively affect the security and humanitarian situation in North Kivu. The regions are among a number suffering decades-long conflict, which has worsened in recent months coinciding with President Jseph Kabila's failure to cede power at the expiry of hi term in late 2016. An agreement reached between Kabila and his rivals, which was supposed to pave way for elections this year, is beset by deadlocks.

