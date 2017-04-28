Uganda: Democratic Party Leaders in Luweero Defy Police On Meeting

Luweero — Democratic Party leaders in Luweero District have vowed to defy a police directive stopping the planned meeting for party leaders in the area scheduled to take place at their offices in Wobulenzi Town on Friday.

Mr Erasto Kibirango the Democratic Party Chairman for Luweero District says the police cannot be serious to direct them from holding the meeting simply because an education institute located three miles away is holding a graduation ceremony.

He says such directives indicate that the force has lost its mandate of protecting its citizens and now acts in the interest of some individuals.

"We shall not honor the police directive stopping our planned meeting on Friday. We informed the police in time. We are surprised that the Luweero District Police Commander is referring us to his boss the IGP for clearance," Mr Kibirango said on Thursday.

He said they have "important matters" to discuss as members of DP in Luweero District.

"There is no law that bars us from inviting the party leaders from other parts of the country which possibly explains the police panicky behavior. We have already informed our party leaders in and outside Luweero to remain vibrant and engage in peaceful party activities," he said. "We shall defend our constitutional rights to assemble in a peaceful way. We played our part by informing the police and not seeking permission. It's incumbent upon the police the DPC to inform his boss and not the party officials in Luweero District."

The Daily Monitor has seen a copy of a police letter addressed to Luweero DP party leader where Mr Paul Wataka the District Party Commander directs DP leaders in Luweero to seek clearance from the office of the IGP.

The same letter states that Friday is not suitable for the planned meeting since the police will be busy at a graduation function for Bukalasa Agriculture College.

In an interview with this reporter, Luweero DPC Mr Wataka confirmed writing a letter to Luweero DP leaders on what they are supposed to do.

"The message is very clear. It is not true that we are partisan as they claim, Mr Wataka said on Thursday.

On Sunday the Police in Masaka District blocked a rally organised by a section of DP leaders in Masaka District.