Nigeria: Troops Kill 15 Boko Haram Fighters, Recover Weapons

Troops of 21 Brigade of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army have killed 15 Boko Haram terrorists, injured many and recovered large quantities of terrorists' equipment.

The troops repelled the Boko Haram terrorists who attempted incursion into their location in Sambisa forest, Borno State Thursday morning.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brig. General Victor Ezugwu, commended the troops.

The soldiers destroyed 1 vehicle bound IED, captured 1 Buffalo gun truck mounted with Long Barrel Shilka Gun, 2 General Purpose Machine Gun, 1 PKM Gun, mortar tubes, 3 AK-47 rifles, 2 FN rifles, 1 G3 rifle. Others are 5 pieces of 60mm mortar Bombs, various GSM handsets, 36 Hand Grenade, 12 rifle magazines, Shilka fill tray, among others.