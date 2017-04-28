28 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Troops Kill 15 Boko Haram Fighters, Recover Weapons

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ronald Mutum

Troops of 21 Brigade of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army have killed 15 Boko Haram terrorists, injured many and recovered large quantities of terrorists' equipment.

The troops repelled the Boko Haram terrorists who attempted incursion into their location in Sambisa forest, Borno State Thursday morning.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brig. General Victor Ezugwu, commended the troops.

The soldiers destroyed 1 vehicle bound IED, captured 1 Buffalo gun truck mounted with Long Barrel Shilka Gun, 2 General Purpose Machine Gun, 1 PKM Gun, mortar tubes, 3 AK-47 rifles, 2 FN rifles, 1 G3 rifle. Others are 5 pieces of 60mm mortar Bombs, various GSM handsets, 36 Hand Grenade, 12 rifle magazines, Shilka fill tray, among others.

Nigeria

There's No Boko Haram Resurgence, Nigerian Military Assures

Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, briefing Newsmen during a Monthly News Conference on Defence and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.