Nigeria: Reps Want IGP to Probe Assassination Attempt On Dino

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to apprehend and prosecute the people involved or connected with an alleged assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye.

While condemning the attack on Melaye's residence, the House also mandated its committees on Legislative Compliance and Police Affairs to ensure the implementation of the resolutions and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Adopting a motion by Rep. Herman Hembe (APC, Benue), the House noted with concern the way unknown gunmen stormed the Aiyetero Gbedde residence of the senator on April 14 and shot at buildings and cars in the residence for over an hour.

The House said it believed that "Melaye survived what appeared to have been an attempted assassination only by the sheer Grace of God."

The lawmakers said the six policemen attached to Melaye did not engage the gunmen who fired over two hundred rounds of bullets at the residence and "despite several calls to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Aiyetero Gbedde Police Division, the police did not come until the gunmen exhausted themselves and escaped."

They also said the Kogi State Government was yet to make any categorical statement on the incident or condemn the attack.