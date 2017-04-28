Rwanda: Ethiopia to Open First Embassy in Rwanda

Photo: Timothy Kisambira/The New Times

Both Rwandan and Ethiopian flags sway at Kigali International Airport.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn who is on a three-day state visit to Rwanda will open his country's first embassy in Rwanda.

The news was announced by Rwanda's Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo at a State Banquet hosted by President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame in honour of Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and First Lady Roman Tesfaye who arrived in the country yesterday.

Ethiopia has been carrying out its diplomatic relations with Rwanda through its embassy in Uganda. Rwanda opened its first embassy in Ethiopia in 1978.

Prior to the embassy opening slated for this evening, Premier Hailemariam and his delegation will hold talks with their host President Kagame on how to further strengthen and deepen relations between the two countries.

The two leaders are expected to discuss regional cooperation, trade and investment ties, and how the two nations can learn from each other's experience in peace and security. Delegations from both countries will ink agreements in new areas of partnerships.

On the first day of his visit, the Ethiopian Prime Minister visited Ntebe Integrated Model Village in Rwamagana District, Eastern Province where he commended Rwanda's move to promote modern settlements in rural areas to improve citizens' welfare focusing on poor families.

Concluded on Tuesday, 25 April 2017, a Joint Permanent Commission involving experts from Rwanda and Ethiopia identified new areas of cooperation. These include tourism and education.